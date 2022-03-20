Pochettino: PSG Will Decide My Future at End of Season

Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that his future will be decided by the club's board at the end of the season.

The Argentine failed to guide PSG beyond the Champions League round of 16 this season.

The team was knocked out by Real Madrid after losing 3-2 on aggregate.

The 50-year-old is wanted by Manchester United to permanently replace Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford.

When asked about his future on Friday, Pochettino replied as quoted by Tribalfootball: "We will analyze everything at the end of the season."

"We will see at the end of the season. It will be the club's decision."