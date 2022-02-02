  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Pochettino Informs Friends He Will Leave PSG in Summer

Pochettino Informs Friends He Will Leave PSG in Summer

Published February 2nd, 2022 - 09:04 GMT
Mauricio Pochettino (Photo: AFP)
Mauricio Pochettino (Photo: AFP)

Foot Mercato is claiming that Mauricio Pochettino has told some of his friends that he plans to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

The 49-year-old has been subject to criticism ever since his arrival at the Parc des Princes in January of 2021.

The former Tottenham Hotspur boss is ready to pack his bags a year before his deal is due to expire at PSG.

Pochettino has been linked with taking over from Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United.

The Sun reported recently that PSG will sack the Argentine manager if he fails to deliver the Champions League title this season.

Pochettino (Photo: AFP)
PSG's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino (L) talks with PSG's Qatari president Nasser Al-Khelaifi (R) PSG's Brazilian sporting director Leonardo (C) during a training session at the club's Camp des Loges training ground in Saint-Germain-en-Laye on December 6, 2021. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...