Pochettino Informs Friends He Will Leave PSG in Summer

Foot Mercato is claiming that Mauricio Pochettino has told some of his friends that he plans to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

The 49-year-old has been subject to criticism ever since his arrival at the Parc des Princes in January of 2021.

The former Tottenham Hotspur boss is ready to pack his bags a year before his deal is due to expire at PSG.

Pochettino has been linked with taking over from Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United.

The Sun reported recently that PSG will sack the Argentine manager if he fails to deliver the Champions League title this season.