Pogba Explains Why He Plays Better for France Than with Man Utd

Published March 23rd, 2022 - 07:34 GMT
Paul Pogba (Photo: AFP)

France and Manchester United star midfielder Paul Pogba has explained why he feels he plays better for his national team.

The 29-year-old believes that stability with the France national team has been the key.

Pogba told Le Figaro as quoted by Tribalfootball: "It's simple with France, I play and I play in my position – I know my role and I feel the confidence of the coach and the players,' he said.

"It's normal to feel a difference at Manchester United because it's hard to be consistent when you often have a change to your position, or the team system, or your partners.

"I get along very well with [France coach Didier Deschamps], he gave me a role that I know, but at Manchester United do I really have a role? I ask the question but I don't have an answer."

The Frenchman is set to become a free agent at the end of the season when his contract with Manchester United reaches its end.

