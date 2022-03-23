Pogba Explains Why He Plays Better for France Than with Man Utd

France and Manchester United star midfielder Paul Pogba has explained why he feels he plays better for his national team.

The 29-year-old believes that stability with the France national team has been the key.

Pogba told Le Figaro as quoted by Tribalfootball: "It's simple with France, I play and I play in my position – I know my role and I feel the confidence of the coach and the players,' he said.

"It's normal to feel a difference at Manchester United because it's hard to be consistent when you often have a change to your position, or the team system, or your partners.

"I get along very well with [France coach Didier Deschamps], he gave me a role that I know, but at Manchester United do I really have a role? I ask the question but I don't have an answer."

The Frenchman is set to become a free agent at the end of the season when his contract with Manchester United reaches its end.