Pogba Eyeing PSG Switch

Published January 12th, 2022 - 03:21 GMT
Paris Saint-Germain are believed to be the front runners in the race to sign Paul Pogba as a free agent in the summer, according to l'Equipe.

The 28-year-old is said to be eyeing a move to PSG despite concrete interest from Juventus and Real Madrid.

The Manchester United midfielder whose contract will expire at the end of the season appears to have set his mind on leaving.

He is already able to negotiate with any interested club and could sign a pre-contract agreement this month.

Pogba has 38 goals and 49 assists in 219 appearances with the Red Devils across all competitions.

