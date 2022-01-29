Pogba Will Stay at Man Utd if Rangnick Does

Paul Pogba will renew his contract at Manchester United beyond the summer if Ralf Rangnick is to be appointed as permanent manager, according to The Sun.

The France international was linked with a move away from Old Trafford in recent months.

However, he has been impressed by Rangnick's ideas and is now willing to remain at United.

The 28-year-old's current deal expires in the summer but would sign a new contract if the German coach sticks to his vision around the Frenchman.

Pogba has a total of 38 goals and 49 assists in 219 appearances for United across all competitions so far.

He returned to the club in 2016 after a successful four-year spell at Juventus.