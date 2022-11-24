Portugal beat Ghana 3-2 in their World Cup opener

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first man to score in five World Cups on Thursday as Portugal opened their campaign in Qatar with a 3-2 defeat of Ghana in Group H.

Ronaldo shrugged off a tumultuous week which saw him dramatically leave Manchester United to bury a second-half penalty to set Portugal on their way to victory.

Andre Ayew equalised for Ghana shortly afterwards but Portugal took a 3-1 lead with goals from Joao Felix and Rafael Leao. Osman Bukari scored a late consolation for Ghana.

