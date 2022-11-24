Portugal beat Ghana 3-2 in their World Cup opener

  1. Home
Published November 24th, 2022 - 06:02 GMT
Portugal's forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between Portugal and Ghana at Stadium 974 in Doha on November 24, 2022. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP)
Portugal's forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H football match between Portugal and Ghana at Stadium 974 in Doha on November 24, 2022. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP)

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first man to score in five World Cups on Thursday as Portugal opened their campaign in Qatar with a 3-2 defeat of Ghana in Group H.

Ronaldo shrugged off a tumultuous week which saw him dramatically leave Manchester United to bury a second-half penalty to set Portugal on their way to victory.

Andre Ayew equalised for Ghana shortly afterwards but Portugal took a 3-1 lead with goals from Joao Felix and Rafael Leao. Osman Bukari scored a late consolation for Ghana.

