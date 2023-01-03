Premier League: Arsenal vs Newcastle predicted lineups

Premier League leaders Arsenal will be wary when they face Newcastle United (3rd) at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

Here are the probable lineups for both teams...

Arsenal vs Newcastle predicted lineups

Arsenal (4-2-3-1):

Coach: Mikel Arteta.

Aaron Ramsdale; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Maghallaes, Oleksander Zinchenko; Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey; Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli; Eddie Nketiah.

Newcastle United (4-3-3):

Coach: Eddie Howe.

Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Dan Burn; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton; Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin.