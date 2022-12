Premier League: Arsenal vs West Ham predicted lineups

Premier League giants Arsenal could extend their lead when they host West Ham United at the Emirates today for a Boxing Day London derby.

Here are the expected lineups for today's encounter.

Arsenal vs West Ham United predicted lineups

Arsenal (4-2-3-1):

Coach: Mikel Arteta.

Aaron Ramsdale; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney; Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey; Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli; Eddie Nketiah.

West Ham United (4-2-3-1):

Coach: David Moyes.

Lukasz Fabianski; Thilo Kehrer, Craig Dawson, Angelo Ogbonna, Emerson Palmieri; Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek; Pablo Fornals, Lucas Paqueta, Said Benrahma; Jarrod Bowen.