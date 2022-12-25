  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Premier League: Aston Villa vs Liverpool predicted lineups

Premier League: Aston Villa vs Liverpool predicted lineups

Published December 25th, 2022 - 08:01 GMT
Liverpool's players pose for a group picture ahead of the Dubai Super Cup 2022 match between Liverpool and AC Milan at al-Maktoum stadium in the Gulf emirate, on December 16, 2022. (Photo by Karim SAHIB / AFP)
Liverpool's players pose for a group picture ahead of the Dubai Super Cup 2022 match between Liverpool and AC Milan at al-Maktoum stadium in the Gulf emirate, on December 16, 2022. (Photo by Karim SAHIB / AFP)

Liverpool will be eyeing a win when they face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Monday just four days after their elimination from the EFL Cup.

Albawaba predicts the lineups for both teams.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool predicted lineups

  • Aston Villa (4-3-3):

Coach: Unai Emery.

Robin Olsen; Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Lucas Digne; John McGinn, Boubacar Kamara, Douglas Luiz; Emiliano Buendia, Danny Ings, Leon Bailey.

  • Liverpool (4-3-3):

Coach: Jurgen Klopp.

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara; Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho.

Tags:Liverpool FCAston VillaPremier League

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...