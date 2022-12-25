Premier League: Aston Villa vs Liverpool predicted lineups

Liverpool will be eyeing a win when they face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Monday just four days after their elimination from the EFL Cup.

Albawaba predicts the lineups for both teams.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool predicted lineups

Aston Villa (4-3-3):

Coach: Unai Emery.

Robin Olsen; Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Lucas Digne; John McGinn, Boubacar Kamara, Douglas Luiz; Emiliano Buendia, Danny Ings, Leon Bailey.

Liverpool (4-3-3):

Coach: Jurgen Klopp.

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara; Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho.