Premier League: Brentford vs Liverpool predicted lineups

Brentford will welcome Liverpool on Monday at the Gtech Community Stadium as the Reds seek to continue their positive run of results in the Premier League.

Here are the expected lineups for this match...

Brentford vs Liverpool predicted lineups

Brentford XI (3-5-2):

Coach: Thomas Frank.

David Raya; Mathias Jorgensen, Pontus Jansson, Ben Mee; Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Christian Norgaard, Rico Henry; Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa.

Liverpool XI (4-3-3):

Coach: Jurgen Klopp.

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Konstantinos Tsimikas; Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara; Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho.