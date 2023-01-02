Premier League: Brentford vs Liverpool predicted lineups

  1. Home
Published January 2nd, 2023 - 11:52 GMT
Liverpool's teammates celebrate the second owngoal scored by Leicester City's Belgian defender Wout Faes during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Leicester City at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on December 30, 2022. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
Liverpool's teammates celebrate the second owngoal scored by Leicester City's Belgian defender Wout Faes during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Leicester City at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on December 30, 2022. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

Brentford will welcome Liverpool on Monday at the Gtech Community Stadium as the Reds seek to continue their positive run of results in the Premier League.

Here are the expected lineups for this match...

Brentford vs Liverpool predicted lineups

  • Brentford XI (3-5-2):

Coach: Thomas Frank.

David Raya; Mathias Jorgensen, Pontus Jansson, Ben Mee; Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Christian Norgaard, Rico Henry; Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa.

  • Liverpool XI (4-3-3):

Coach: Jurgen Klopp.

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Konstantinos Tsimikas; Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara; Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho.

