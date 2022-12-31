Premier League: Brighton vs Arsenal predicted lineups

Premier League leaders Arsenal will be hoping to end 2022 with a win when they face Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.
Here are the expected lineups for this fixture...
Brighton vs Arsenal probable lineups
- Brighton & Hove Albion (4-2-3-1):
Coach: Roberto De Zerbi.
Robert Sanchez; Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Levi Colwill, Pervis Estupinan; Billy Gilmour, Pascal Gross; Solly March, Adam Lallana, Kaoru Mitoma; Leandro Trossard.
- Arsenal (4-2-3-1):
Coach: Mikel Arteta.
Aaron Ramsdale; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Oleksander Zinchenko; Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey; Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli; Eddie Nketiah.
