Premier League: Brighton vs Arsenal predicted lineups

Premier League leaders Arsenal will be hoping to end 2022 with a win when they face Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Here are the expected lineups for this fixture...

Brighton vs Arsenal probable lineups

Brighton & Hove Albion (4-2-3-1):

Coach: Roberto De Zerbi.

Robert Sanchez; Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Levi Colwill, Pervis Estupinan; Billy Gilmour, Pascal Gross; Solly March, Adam Lallana, Kaoru Mitoma; Leandro Trossard.

Arsenal (4-2-3-1):

Coach: Mikel Arteta.

Aaron Ramsdale; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Oleksander Zinchenko; Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey; Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli; Eddie Nketiah.