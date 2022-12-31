Premier League: Brighton vs Arsenal predicted lineups

  1. Home
Published December 31st, 2022 - 01:02 GMT
Arsenal's players pose prior to the UEFA Europa League Group A football match between Arsenal and Bodoe/Glimt at The Arsenal Stadium in London, on October 6, 2022. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP)
Premier League leaders Arsenal will be hoping to end 2022 with a win when they face Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Here are the expected lineups for this fixture...

Brighton vs Arsenal probable lineups

  • Brighton & Hove Albion (4-2-3-1):

Coach: Roberto De Zerbi.

Robert Sanchez; Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Levi Colwill, Pervis Estupinan; Billy Gilmour, Pascal Gross; Solly March, Adam Lallana, Kaoru Mitoma; Leandro Trossard.

  • Arsenal (4-2-3-1):

Coach: Mikel Arteta.

Aaron Ramsdale; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Oleksander Zinchenko; Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey; Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli; Eddie Nketiah.

