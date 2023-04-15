Premier League: Chelsea vs Brighton predicted lineups

ALBAWABA - Chelsea will be hoping to clinch a win when they host Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in the Premier League.
Match date: Saturday, April 15
Kick-off time: 14:00 UTC
Venue: Stamford Bridge
Chelsea vs Brighton probable lineups
- Chelsea possible Xl (4-3-3)
Caretaker manager: Frank Lampard
Eduard Mendy; Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Ben Chilwell; Mason Mount, Enzo Fernandez, Mateo Kovacic; Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz, Joao Felix
- Brighton possible Xl (4-2-3-1)
Head coach: Roberto De Zerbi
Jason Steele; Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Pervis Estupinan; Pascal Gross, Moises Caicedo; Solly March, Alexis Mac Allister, Kaoru Mitoma; Evan Ferguson
