Premier League: Chelsea vs Brighton predicted lineups

Published April 15th, 2023 - 10:16 GMT
Chelsea's English defender Trevoh Chalobah (2R) scored an own goal, and Brighton's third, after Brighton's Ecuadrorian defender Pervis Estupinan (R) crossed the ball during the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on October 29, 2022. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
ALBAWABA - Chelsea will be hoping to clinch a win when they host Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in the Premier League.

Match date: Saturday, April 15
Kick-off time: 14:00 UTC
Venue: Stamford Bridge

Chelsea vs Brighton probable lineups

  • Chelsea possible Xl (4-3-3)

Caretaker manager: Frank Lampard

Eduard Mendy; Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Ben Chilwell; Mason Mount, Enzo Fernandez, Mateo Kovacic; Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz, Joao Felix

  • Brighton possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Head coach: Roberto De Zerbi

Jason Steele; Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Pervis Estupinan; Pascal Gross, Moises Caicedo; Solly March, Alexis Mac Allister, Kaoru Mitoma; Evan Ferguson

