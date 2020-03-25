Premier League Clubs Looking to Ensure Man City's UEFA Ban is Upheld

  1. Home
Published March 25th, 2020 - 04:22 GMT
Manchester City's team
Manchester City's team

A number of Premier League clubs have joined forces in a bid to ensure Manchester City aren't allowed to play in the Champions League next season, according to the Daily Mail.

The likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United have all written to the same law firm to stress their objection to the possibility of City competing in Europe should their punishment be 'stayed' while appeals are ongoing.

Sheffield United are the only side in the Premier League's current top 10 that haven't formally objected so far.

Via SyndiGate.info


