Premier League Giants Vying for Tielemans

Fichajes is reporting that Premier League giants Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City are all trying to sign Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

The Belgium international is also being tracked by La Liga powerhouses Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The 24-year-old's current deal with the Foxes is due to expire in the summer of 2023.

Interested sides are set to enter a bidding war if Leicester fail to tie Tielemans to a renewal before the end of the season.

The club has been in talks with the midfielder for over a year now, but he is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal.