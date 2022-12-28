Premier League: Leeds United vs Manchester City probable lineups

Manchester City will be focused on getting a win to reduce the gap with leaders Arsenal when they face Leeds United on Wednesday in the Premier League.

Here are the expected lineups for the upcoming match that will be taking place at the Elland Road.

Leeds United vs. Manchester City probable lineups:

Leeds United (4-2-3-1):

Coach: Jesse Marsch

Kristoffer Klaesson; Rasmus Kristensen, Liam Cooper, Robin Koch, Pascal Struijk; Marc Roca, Adam Forshaw; Brenden Aaronson, Rodrigo, Jack Harrison; Joe Gelhardt.

Man City (4-3-3):

Coach: Josep Guardiola.

Ederson; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Joao Cancelo; Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne; Bernardo Silva, Erling Haaland, Phil Foden.