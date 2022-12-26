Premier League: Leicester vs Newcastle predicted lineups

  1. Home
Published December 26th, 2022 - 10:56 GMT
Newcastle United's Swiss defender Fabian Schar (L) celebrates after the final whistle of the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on November 12, 2022. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP)
Newcastle United will be locking horns with Leicester City today as both sides hope to extend their good run of form in the Premier League.

Below are the expected lineups for the match.

Leicester City vs Newcastle United predicted lineups:

  • Leicester City (4-5-1):

Coach: Brendan Rodgers.

Danny Ward; Timothy Castagne, Daniel Amartey, Wout Faes, Luke Thomas; Boubakary Soumare, Youri Tielemans, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Dennis Praet, Harvey Barnes; Patson Daka.

  • Newcastle United (4-3-3):

Coach: Eddie Howe.

Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Dan Burn; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Joseph Willock; Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson, Joelinton.

