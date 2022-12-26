Premier League: Leicester vs Newcastle predicted lineups

Newcastle United will be locking horns with Leicester City today as both sides hope to extend their good run of form in the Premier League.

Below are the expected lineups for the match.

Leicester City vs Newcastle United predicted lineups:

Leicester City (4-5-1):

Coach: Brendan Rodgers.

Danny Ward; Timothy Castagne, Daniel Amartey, Wout Faes, Luke Thomas; Boubakary Soumare, Youri Tielemans, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Dennis Praet, Harvey Barnes; Patson Daka.

Newcastle United (4-3-3):

Coach: Eddie Howe.

Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Dan Burn; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Joseph Willock; Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson, Joelinton.