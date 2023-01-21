  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Premier League: Liverpool vs Chelsea predicted lineups

Premier League: Liverpool vs Chelsea predicted lineups

Published January 21st, 2023 - 05:57 GMT
Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp (C) congratulates Liverpool's Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara as he leaves the pitch during the FA Cup third round football match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool FC at the Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton, central England on January 17, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp (C) congratulates Liverpool's Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara as he leaves the pitch during the FA Cup third round football match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool FC at the Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton, central England on January 17, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

Liverpool (9th place) will host Chelsea (10th) at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday.

Match date: Saturday, 21 January
Kick-off: 12:30 (GMT)
Venue: Anfield Stadium

Liverpool vs Chelsea probable lineups

  • Liverpool Xl (4-3-3):

Coach: Jurgen Klopp

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Andrew Robertson; Stefan Bajcetic, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara; Harvey Elliott, Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez

  • Chelsea Xl (4-3-3):

Coach: Graham Potter

Kepa; Cesar Azpilicueta, Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Benoit Badiashile; Lewis Hall, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho; Hakim Ziyech, Mykhailo Mudryk, Kai Havertz

Chelsea's German midfielder Kai Havertz celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge in London on January 15, 2023. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP)
Chelsea's German midfielder Kai Havertz celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge in London on January 15, 2023. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP)
Tags:Liverpool FCChelsea FCPremier LeagueEnglish Premier League

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...