Premier League: Liverpool vs Chelsea predicted lineups

Liverpool (9th place) will host Chelsea (10th) at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday.
Match date: Saturday, 21 January
Kick-off: 12:30 (GMT)
Venue: Anfield Stadium
Liverpool vs Chelsea probable lineups
- Liverpool Xl (4-3-3):
Coach: Jurgen Klopp
Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Andrew Robertson; Stefan Bajcetic, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara; Harvey Elliott, Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez
- Chelsea Xl (4-3-3):
Coach: Graham Potter
Kepa; Cesar Azpilicueta, Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Benoit Badiashile; Lewis Hall, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho; Hakim Ziyech, Mykhailo Mudryk, Kai Havertz
