  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Premier League: Liverpool vs Leicester City probable lineups

Premier League: Liverpool vs Leicester City probable lineups

Published December 30th, 2022 - 11:07 GMT
Liverpool's players pose prior to the UEFA Champions League Group A first leg football match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples on September 7, 2022. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)
Liverpool's players pose prior to the UEFA Champions League Group A first leg football match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples on September 7, 2022. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

Liverpool will be eyeing a win when they play Leicester City at the Anfield Stadium on Friday in the English Premier League.

Here are the expected lineups for both sides...

Liverpool vs Leicester City probable lineups

  • Liverpool (4-3-3):

Coach: Jurgen Klopp.

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Harvey Elliott; Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho.

  • Leicester City (4-2-3-1):

Coach: Brendan Rodgers.

Danny Ward; Timothy Castagne, Daniel Amartey, Wout Faes, Luke Thomas; Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans; Ayoze Perez, Dewsbury-Hall, Harvey Barnes; Jamie Vardy.

Tags:Liverpool FCLeicester CityPremier LeagueEnglish Premier League

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...