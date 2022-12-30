Premier League: Liverpool vs Leicester City probable lineups

Liverpool will be eyeing a win when they play Leicester City at the Anfield Stadium on Friday in the English Premier League.

Here are the expected lineups for both sides...

Liverpool vs Leicester City probable lineups

Liverpool (4-3-3):

Coach: Jurgen Klopp.

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Harvey Elliott; Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho.

Leicester City (4-2-3-1):

Coach: Brendan Rodgers.

Danny Ward; Timothy Castagne, Daniel Amartey, Wout Faes, Luke Thomas; Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans; Ayoze Perez, Dewsbury-Hall, Harvey Barnes; Jamie Vardy.