Premier League: Manchester City vs Leicester City predicted lineups

Published April 15th, 2023 - 10:46 GMT
Manchester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez celebrates scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, first-leg football match between RB Leipzig and Manchester City in Leipzig, eastern Germany on February 22, 2023. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)
ALBAWABA - Manchester City host Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League.

Match date: Saturday, April 15
Kick-off time: 16:30 UTC
Venue: Etihad Stadium

Manchester City vs Leicester City probable lineups

  • Man City possible XI (3-4-3)

Head coach: Pep Guardiola

Ederson; Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake; John Stones, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne; Riyad Mahrez, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish

  • Leicester possible Xl (4-3-3)

Head coach: Dean Smith

Daniel Iversen; Timothy Castagne, Daniel Amartey, Wout Faes, Victor Kristiansen; Wilfred Ndidi, Boubakary Soumare, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall; James Maddison, Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes.

