Premier League: Manchester City vs Leicester City predicted lineups

ALBAWABA - Manchester City host Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League.
Match date: Saturday, April 15
Kick-off time: 16:30 UTC
Venue: Etihad Stadium
Manchester City vs Leicester City probable lineups
- Man City possible XI (3-4-3)
Head coach: Pep Guardiola
Ederson; Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake; John Stones, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne; Riyad Mahrez, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish
- Leicester possible Xl (4-3-3)
Head coach: Dean Smith
Daniel Iversen; Timothy Castagne, Daniel Amartey, Wout Faes, Victor Kristiansen; Wilfred Ndidi, Boubakary Soumare, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall; James Maddison, Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes.
