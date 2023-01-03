Premier League: Manchester United vs Bournemouth probable lineups

Manchester United host Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Tuesday in the Premier League as they hope to add three more points in their quest for a Champions League spot.
Here are the predicted lineups for this match...
Manchester United vs Bournemouth probable lineups
- Man Utd (4-2-3-1)
Coach: Erik ten Hag
David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Christian Eriksen, Casemiro; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Anthony Martial.
- Bournemouth (5-3-2):
Coach: Gary O'Neil.
Mark Travers; Jaidon Anthony, Adam Smith, Marcos Senesi, Lloyd Kelly, Jordan Zemura; Lewis Cook, Jefferson Lerma, Siriki Dembele; Dominic Solanke, Kieffer Moore.
© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)