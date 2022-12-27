Premier League: Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest predicted lineups

  1. Home
Published December 27th, 2022 - 11:05 GMT
Manchester United's English striker Marcus Rashford (2R) celebrates scoring the team's second goal during the English League Cup third round football match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on November 10, 2022. (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby / AFP)
Manchester United will look to achieve a positive result when they face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Below are the probable lineups for both sides...

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest predicted lineups:

  • Man Utd (4-2-3-1)

Coach: Erik ten Hag.

David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Christian Eriksen, Casemiro; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Anthony Martial.

  • Nottingham Forest (4-3-3)

Coach: Steve Cooper.

Wayne Hennessey; Joe Williams, Steve Cook, Scott McKenna, Harry Toffolo; Remo Freuler, Orel Mangala, Ryan Yates; Brennan Johnson, Taiwo Awoniyi, Jesse Lingard.

