Premier League: Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest predicted lineups

Manchester United will look to achieve a positive result when they face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Below are the probable lineups for both sides...

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest predicted lineups:

Man Utd (4-2-3-1)

Coach: Erik ten Hag.

David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Christian Eriksen, Casemiro; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Anthony Martial.

Nottingham Forest (4-3-3)

Coach: Steve Cooper.

Wayne Hennessey; Joe Williams, Steve Cook, Scott McKenna, Harry Toffolo; Remo Freuler, Orel Mangala, Ryan Yates; Brennan Johnson, Taiwo Awoniyi, Jesse Lingard.