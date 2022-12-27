Premier League: Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest predicted lineups

Manchester United will look to achieve a positive result when they face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Tuesday.
Below are the probable lineups for both sides...
Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest predicted lineups:
- Man Utd (4-2-3-1)
Coach: Erik ten Hag.
David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Christian Eriksen, Casemiro; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Anthony Martial.
- Nottingham Forest (4-3-3)
Coach: Steve Cooper.
Wayne Hennessey; Joe Williams, Steve Cook, Scott McKenna, Harry Toffolo; Remo Freuler, Orel Mangala, Ryan Yates; Brennan Johnson, Taiwo Awoniyi, Jesse Lingard.
