Premier League: Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea probable lineups

Chelsea will be hoping to begin 2023 with a victory when they travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday.

Here are the predicted lineups for this match...

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea probable lineups

Nottingham Forest (4-3-3):

Coach: Steve Cooper.

Dean Henderson; Nico Williams, Joe Worrall, Willy Boly, Renan Lodi; Ryan Yates, Remo Freuler, Orel Mangala; Brennan Johnson, Taiwo Awoniyi, Emmannuel Dennis.

Chelsea (4-3-3):

Coach: Graham Potter.

Kepa Arrizabalaga; Cesar Azpilicueta, Kalidou Koulibaly, Thiago Silva, Marc Cucurella; Conor Gallagher, Jorginho, Mason Mount; Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic.