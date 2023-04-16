Premier League: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United probable lineups

ALBAWABA - Manchester United hit the road to meet Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.
Match date: Sunday, April 16
Kick-off time: 15:30 UTC
Venue: City Ground Stadium
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United predicted lineups
- Nottingham Forest possible Xl (4-3-3)
Head coach: Steve Cooper
Keylor Navas; Neco Williams, Joe Worrall, Felipe, Harry Toffolo; Remo Freuler, Danilo, Orel Mangala; Morgan Gibbs-White, Brennan Johnson; Emmanuel Dennis
- Man Utd possible Xl (4-3-3)
Head coach: Erik ten Hag
David De Gea; Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia; Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen; Antony, Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho
