Premier League: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United probable lineups

Published April 16th, 2023 - 09:50 GMT
Manchester United's Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer (2R) celebrates scoring the opening goal with during the UEFA Europa league quarter-final, first leg football match between Manchester United and Sevilla at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, north west England, on April 13, 2023. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP)
ALBAWABA - Manchester United hit the road to meet Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Match date: Sunday, April 16
Kick-off time: 15:30 UTC
Venue: City Ground Stadium

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United predicted lineups

  • Nottingham Forest possible Xl (4-3-3)

Head coach: Steve Cooper

Keylor Navas; Neco Williams, Joe Worrall, Felipe, Harry Toffolo; Remo Freuler, Danilo, Orel Mangala; Morgan Gibbs-White, Brennan Johnson; Emmanuel Dennis

  • Man Utd possible Xl (4-3-3)

Head coach: Erik ten Hag

David De Gea; Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia; Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen; Antony, Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho

