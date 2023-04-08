Premier League: Southampton vs Manchester City predicted lineups

ALBAWABA - Manchester City are set to take on bottom-placed Southampton on Saturday in the Premier League.
Match date: Saturday, April 8
Kick-off time: 16:30 UTC
Venue: Saint Mary's Stadium
Southampton vs Manchester City probable lineups
- Southampton possible Xl (4-4-2)
Head coach: Ruben Selles
Gavin Bazunu; James Bree, Jan Bednarek, Duje Caleta-Car, Romain Perraud; Stuart Armstrong, James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia, Mohamed Elyounoussi; Sekou Mara, Theo Walcott
- Man City possible Xl (4-2-3-1)
Head coach: Pep Guardiola
Ederson; John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan; Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish; Julian Alvarez
© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)