  3. Premier League: Southampton vs Manchester City predicted lineups

Published April 8th, 2023 - 10:15 GMT
Manchester City's Argentinian striker Julian Alvarez (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring their first goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on April 1, 2023. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
Manchester City's Argentinian striker Julian Alvarez (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring their first goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on April 1, 2023. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Manchester City are set to take on bottom-placed Southampton on Saturday in the Premier League.

Match date: Saturday, April 8
Kick-off time: 16:30 UTC
Venue: Saint Mary's Stadium

Southampton vs Manchester City probable lineups

  • Southampton possible Xl (4-4-2)

Head coach: Ruben Selles

Gavin Bazunu; James Bree, Jan Bednarek, Duje Caleta-Car, Romain Perraud; Stuart Armstrong, James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia, Mohamed Elyounoussi; Sekou Mara, Theo Walcott

  • Man City possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Head coach: Pep Guardiola

Ederson; John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan; Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish; Julian Alvarez

Tags:Manchester CitySouthampton FCPremier League

