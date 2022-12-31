Premier League: Wolverhampton vs Manchester United probable lineups

Manchester United will be hoping to make it three Premier League victories in a row when they face Wolverhampton at the Molineux on Saturday.
Here are the predicted lineups for both teams...
Wolverhampton vs Manchester United probable lineups
- Wolverhampton Wanderers (4-3-4):
Coach: Julen Lopetegui.
Jose Sa; Nelson Semedo, Nathan Collins, Max Kilman, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Matheus Nunes, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho; Hee-chan Hwang, Diego Costa, Daniel Podence.
- Manchester United (4-3-3):
Coach: Erik ten Hag.
David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen; Antony, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford.
