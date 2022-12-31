Premier League: Wolverhampton vs Manchester United probable lineups

  1. Home
Published December 31st, 2022 - 10:30 GMT
Manchester United's players pose for a pre-game photo ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group E football match between Manchester United and Omonoia Nicosia, at Old Trafford stadium, in Manchester, north-west England, on October 13, 2022. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
Manchester United's players pose for a pre-game photo ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group E football match between Manchester United and Omonoia Nicosia, at Old Trafford stadium, in Manchester, north-west England, on October 13, 2022. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

Manchester United will be hoping to make it three Premier League victories in a row when they face Wolverhampton at the Molineux on Saturday.

Here are the predicted lineups for both teams...

Wolverhampton vs Manchester United probable lineups

  • Wolverhampton Wanderers (4-3-4):

Coach: Julen Lopetegui.

Jose Sa; Nelson Semedo, Nathan Collins, Max Kilman, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Matheus Nunes, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho; Hee-chan Hwang, Diego Costa, Daniel Podence.

  • Manchester United (4-3-3):

Coach: Erik ten Hag.

David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen; Antony, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford.

