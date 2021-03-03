Professional Status for Athletes in Bahrain Wins Chamber Backing

MPS yesterday approved a new law granting athletes in Bahrain professional status following a key amendment.

The Shura Council last month voted to accept a government request to reword article three.

Dealing with sport contract registration, the government said the word ‘fees’ should be replaced with defined amounts of money.

After the proposed amendment, the clause would read as: “The relevant sports federation or association or body would determine and ratify the contract registration, define amounts of money or any future change in amounts through approval from its general assembly. The party offering the contract would have to register it, and pay all the expenses.”

With Parliament’s approval, the law has been presented to King Hamad for ratification.

* MPs also voted on a royal decree to introduce the 2020 Small Vessels Registration, Safety and Monitoring Law issued by the King during National Assembly recess last year.

* MPs voted to amend the 2015 Infrastructure Levy Law to allow the sale and transfer of property even if payments have not been made in full.

* Parliament also voted in favor of amendments to the 2002 Criminal Procedures Law to have payments owed in damages to the government paid in installments within five years instead of the current two years.

* Amendments to the 1989 Social, Cultural, Sports and Youth Clubs, Organizations and Societies Law have been approved. It bars political society members from taking board memberships.

All amendments will now be drawn up by the government as proper legislation within six months and resubmitted to the National Assembly.

MPs approved changes to the 2001 Municipal Law that would have monthly wages given to municipal councillors from the day they are elected or Capital Trustees Board from when they are appointed rather than when sworn in similar to MPs.

It will be now reviewed by the Shura Council.

They also voted on the following proposals and referred them to the Cabinet:

* Fast-tracking approvals to turn cabins used as mosques in Hamad Town into proper worship facilities

* Establishing a specialized government centre for kidney transplants

* Establishing a smart city

* Launching a suicide awareness hotline

* Planning a new housing town south of Al Ramli District between A’ali and Salmabad

* And, have the government resolve issues related to abandoned homes across Bahrain.