Progress Update for Qatar World Cup 2022 Stadiums

Khalifa International Stadium

Following an extensive redevelopment, the stadium was inaugurated in May 2017 ahead of the Amir Cup final. In 2019, the stadium hosted the IAAF World Athletics Championship and matches during the Arabian Gulf Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

Key facts

40,000 capacity

First tournament-ready venue for Qatar 2022

Illustrious hosting history, including Asian Games, Arabian Gulf Cup and AFC Asian Cup

Located in Aspire Zone, 13km from Doha city centre

Proposed to host matches up to and including the quarter-finals stage during Qatar 2022

Achieved four-star design and build rating from Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS)

Legacy post 2022: Qatar’s national stadium

Lusail Stadium

The superstructure’s concrete and steel works have been completed, along with the stadium’s external primary steel works. Significant progress has been made in relation to the mechanical, electrical and plumbing works inside the structure. Stadium set to be completed in 2021.

Key facts:

80,000 capacity

Located in Lusail City, 16km from Doha city centre

Qatar’s biggest tournament venue proposed to host the final, along with matches during every stage of Qatar 2022

Design inspired by fanar lantern and intricate detailed bowls

Concept designed by Foster + Partners

Situated in the heart of Qatar’s futuristic Lusail City, which will become home to 250,000 people

Legacy post-2022: school, office and community space

Al Janoub Stadium

The stadium was inaugurated in May 2019 when it became the first Qatar 2022 tournament venue to be built from scratch.

Key facts

40,000 capacity

Located in Al Wakrah, 23km from Doha city centre

Designed by legendary Iraqi-born British architect Dame Zaha Hadid

Design is inspired by the sails of traditional dhow boats, in tribute to Al Wakrah’s seafaring past

Four-star design and build rating from GSAS

Proposed to host matches up to and including the quarter-finals stage during Qatar 2022

Hosted FIFA World Cup qualifiers and matches during the Arabian Gulf Cup in 2019

Legacy post 2022: home of Al Wakrah Sports Club

Al Janoub Stadium precinct will contain a public park, along with a range of other amenities for the local community, including a hospital and various sporting facilities

Al Janoub Park opened in February 2020

Education City Stadium

Construction work was completed in December 2019. The stadium is set to open this year.

Key facts:

40,000 capacity

Stadium is nicknamed the ‘Diamond in the Desert’

Located in Education City, home of Qatar Foundation (QF), 12km from Doha city centre

Proposed to host matches up to and including the quarter-finals stage during Qatar 2022

First Qatar 2022 tournament venue to achieve five-star design and build rating from GSAS

Designed by FIA Fenwick Iribarren Architects

Legacy post 2022: home of Qatar’s women’s national team and two schools. The stadium will also provide sporting facilities for the QF community

Al Bayt Stadium

Construction work has been completed at the stadium, which will open this year. Al Bayt Park,

situated in the stadium precinct, has opened.

Key facts:

60,000 capacity

Located in Al Khor, 43km from Doha city centre

Proposed to host matches up to and including the semi-finals stage during Qatar 2022

Designed by Dar Al-Handasah

Design resembles a traditional Arab tent known as ‘bayt al sha’ar’

28,000 seats from the stadium will be donated to developing countries after the tournament

Al Bayt Stadium precinct will contain 400,000m² of green spaces for the local community

The public park, known as Al Bayt Park, opened in February 2020

Legacy post-2022: boutique hotel and sporting venue

Al Rayyan Stadium

The concrete frame and roof installation have been completed. Work on the upper-tier stands is approaching completion. More than half of the façade columns have been installed. The stadium is set to open this year.

Key facts:

40,000 capacity

Located in Al Rayyan, 22km from Doha city centre

Proposed to host matches up to and including the quarter-finals stage during Qatar 2022

Designed by Ramboll

Design inspired by Islamic architecture and Qatar’s rolling sand dunes

Legacy post-2022: home of Al Rayyan Sports Club

85% of the old Al Rayyan Stadium has been reused in the new development

Al Thumama Stadium

The stadium’s concrete frame and roof columns have been installed. Work on the upper-tier stands is approaching completion. Construction is due to be completed by the end of 2020.

Key facts:

40,000 capacity

Located in Al Thumama, 13km from Doha city center

Proposed to host matches up to and including the quarter-finals stage during Qatar 2022

Designed by Qatari Architect Ibrahim M. Jaidah

Design inspired by the ‘gahfiya’, a traditional woven cap worn by men across the Arab world

Design won MIPIM/The Architectural Review Future Project Award in May 2018

Features 50,000m² of green spaces

Legacy post-2022: A branch of the specialized orthopaedic and sports medicine hospital, Aspetar, and a boutique hotel.

Ras Abu Aboud Stadium

475 containers have been delivered to the site, while 90 have been installed so far. Steel fabrication for the structure is 50% complete. The fabrication of the bleachers, concourse slabs and roof steel are progressing. Construction work set to be completed in 2020.

Key facts:

40,000 capacity

Located in Ras Abu Aboud, 10km from Doha city centre

Stadium will be the first fully demountable tournament venue in FIFA World Cup history

Structure will be built using modified shipping containers

The stadium will be completely demounted after the tournament, with its parts used to create a number of sporting facilities across Qatar

Designed by Fenwick Iribarren Architects