PSG Betting on Mbappe Stay Once Messi Move is Confirmed

Paris Saint-Germain are confident of Kylian Mbappe stay as they finalize the signing of Lionel Messi according to Goal.

The French club will immediately work on their striker's contract renewal and are determined on keeping him despite interest from Real Madrid.

The 22-year-old will be free to leave next summer if he does not sign a new deal.

It is said that he is planning to remain with PSG out of respect until the end of his current contract before moving to the Madrid giants on a free transfer.

Messi on the other hand is set to sign for the Parisians in the coming few days.

PSG want the Argentine striker to play alongside Mbappe and Neymar, and will focus on Kylian's situation as soon as they unveil Messi.

PSG want Messi to play alongside Mbappe and Neymar (Photo: AFP)



Real Madrid will be monitoring the situation and will pounce on the Frenchman if an opportunity arises.