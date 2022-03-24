PSG Boss Pochettino Set for Man Utd Interview

Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino is set to meet Manchester United officials regarding the manager's job, according to Telefoot.

The English giants reportedly interviewed Ajax coach Erik ten Hag a few days ago.

The Argentine is scheduled to hold talks with the Old Trafford outfit to take over from interim coach Ralf Rangnick.

Pochettino is tied to PSG until the end of next season, though he is expected to leave this summer.

Manchester United are planning to announce their new head coach before the end of April.

Ten Hag and Poch are the main candidates for the job so far.