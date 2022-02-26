PSG Considering Move for Chelsea Star Kante

Paris Saint-Germain are considering a move for Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante following the end of the season, according to The Telegraph.

The France international is known for his impressive work rate and defensive play.

The Parisians are planning to bring the 30-year-old back home.

Kante helped Leicester City claim the Premier League title in 2016 before sealing a £32 million move to Chelsea that year's summer.

He went on to win the Champions League title with the West London club last season.

The 2018 World Cup winner has 13 goals and 13 assists in 243 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions so far.

His current deal with the Blues is set to expire in the summer of 2023.