PSG to Consider Move for Rashford if Mbappe Departs in Summer

Paris Saint-Germain are in contact with Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, according to a report by Canal.

The Ligue 1 giants are bracing themselves for the departure of Kylian Mbappe as a free agent this summer.

The management is weighing up a suitable replacement and have been eyeing the 24-year-old for some time now.

Rahsford is said to be considering a move to PSG as he is intrigued by the idea of playing alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar.

The England international's current deal with United is set to expire in the summer of 2023.

The forward has scored 93 goals in 288 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions so far.