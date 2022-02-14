  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. PSG Considering Approach for Memphis Depay

PSG Considering Approach for Memphis Depay

Published February 14th, 2022 - 08:50 GMT
Memphis Depay (Photo: AFP)
Memphis Depay (Photo: AFP)

Paris Saint-Germain are considering a move for Barcelona striker Memphis Depay, according to Fichajes.

The former Lyon star who joined Barcelona last summer on a free transfer is considered to be a potential long-term replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

PSG are preparing for life after Mbappe who is set to leave at the end of the season when his contract reaches its end.

The French giants have identified the Dutch star along with Erling Haaland, Romelu Lukaku and Moise Kean as possible replacements.

Depay is tied to Barca until the summer of 2023 but has seen his role diminish at the club following the arrival of Ferran Torres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Depay could replace Mbappe at PSG (Photo: AFP)
Depay could replace Mbappe at PSG (Photo: AFP)
Tags:Memphis DepayFC BarcelonaPSGParis Saint-GermainKylian Mbappe

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...