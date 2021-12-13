PSG in Contact with Real Madrid Star Vinicius

Paris Saint-Germain are hoping to sign Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior, according to a report by El Nacional.

The Ligue 1 giants have already established communication with the Brazil international.

The 21-year-old is yet to commit to new terms with Real Madrid and his current deal will expire in the summer of 2024.

He scored 12 goals and made nine assists in 23 appearances so far this season.

Vinicius prefers to stay at Santiago Bernabeu beyond his current deal but PSG's interest has amazed his agent.

The French club wants Neymar and Marquinhos to try to convince their compatriot of making the switch to Paris.