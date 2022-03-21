PSG Determined to Keep Messi & Ramos

Paris Saint-Germain are planning to block Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos from returning to Barcelona and Real Madrid, according to Marca.

The duo are reportedly keen on returning to their former teams.

PSG had high hopes following the arrival of Messi and Ramos last summer, but neither managed to settle at the Parc des Princes thus far.

Despite their struggles, the club is still betting on the two veterans and will try to keep hold of them next season.

PSG are on course to reclaim the Ligue 1 title, but the team's journey in the Champions League came to an abrupt end after losing to Real Madrid 3-2 on aggregate in the round of 16.