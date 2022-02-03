PSG Leading Race for Franck Kessie

Paris Saint-Germain are leading the race for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, according to a report by AS.

The 25-year-old is wanted across Europe as his current deal with the Italian giants is set to expire by the end of the season.

The Ivory Coast international will become a free agent in the summer and has caught the attention of PSG who are eager to sign him.

Real Madrid and Tottenham are also following the player's situation.

Kessie joined Milan in 2017 and became one of their most important players in a short period of time.

The club offered him an extension but the Ivorian is postponing any decision regarding his future.