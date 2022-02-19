PSG Leading Race for Pogba

Paris Saint-German are leading the race to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba this summer, according to Todofichajes.

Juventus are interested in the Frenchman as well but are unwilling to match his wage demands.

The 2018 World Cup winner's deal at United is set to expire at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old is demanding €16 million-a-year as wages and such an amount is too much for Juve.

However, PSG don't mind paying it and are also willing to offer Pogba a deal until 2027.

The France international scored one goal and made eight assists in 17 appearances for Manchester United this season so far across all competitions.