  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. PSG to Lure Mbappe with Huge Short-Term Offer

PSG to Lure Mbappe with Huge Short-Term Offer

Published January 15th, 2022 - 09:15 GMT
Kylian Mbappe (Photo: AFP)
Kylian Mbappe (Photo: AFP)

Paris Saint-Germain are preparing a last-ditch offer to keep Kylian Mbappe, according to a report by Telefoot.

The 23-year-old appears to be heading out of the club by the end of the season.

The Ligue 1 side are still determined on keeping the 2018 World Cup winner and have not given up hope of convincing him to stay.

PSG has reportedly offered Mbappe a gigantic two-year deal as a last attempt to fight off interest from Real Madrid.

The striker's current deal with the Parisians is set to expire in the summer.

He will be able to leave as a free agent at the end of season.

Kylian Mbappe (Photo: AFP)
Kylian Mbappe (Photo: AFP)
Tags:Kylian MbappePSGParis Saint-GermainReal Madrid

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...