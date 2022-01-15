PSG to Lure Mbappe with Huge Short-Term Offer

Paris Saint-Germain are preparing a last-ditch offer to keep Kylian Mbappe, according to a report by Telefoot.

The 23-year-old appears to be heading out of the club by the end of the season.

The Ligue 1 side are still determined on keeping the 2018 World Cup winner and have not given up hope of convincing him to stay.

PSG has reportedly offered Mbappe a gigantic two-year deal as a last attempt to fight off interest from Real Madrid.

The striker's current deal with the Parisians is set to expire in the summer.

He will be able to leave as a free agent at the end of season.