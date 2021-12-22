PSG & Man Utd Keeping Tabs on Milinkovic-Savic

Nicolo Schira claims that Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are monitoring Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Serbian midfielder will likely be heading out of the Italian club next summer and his departure will cost any interested part in the region of €70 million.

The 26-year-old has reportedly fallen out with Maurizio Sarri and the coach does not mind seeing him go.

He scored 52 goals and made 44 assists in 270 appearances with the team in all competitions so far.

Milinkovic-Savic is tied to Lazio until the summer of 2024 and is currently valued at €70 million according to Transfermarkt.