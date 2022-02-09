PSG to Move for Haaland if Mbappe Decides to Leave

Paris Saint-Germain are hoping to convince Kylian Mbappe of signing a renewal but will move for Erling Haaland if they fail to do so, according to L'Equipe.

The Borussia Dortmund star seems to be spending his final season at the Signal Iduna Park and is wanted by Europe's elite.

Any interested club can move for him at the end of the season once a €75 million release clause kicks in in his current deal.

Barcelona, Bayern Munich and several teams in the Premier League have been linked with the 21-year-old.

Mbappe on the other hand appears to have decided on joining Real Madrid this summer once his contract at PSG reaches its end.