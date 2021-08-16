PSG to Offer Pogba £510k-a-week

Paris Saint-Germain are willing to offer Paul Pogba a whooping £510.000-a-week once he reaches the end of his contract with Manchester United.

The midfielder is in the final year of his deal and could be heading to PSG on a free transfer next summer.

He already refused several offers to renew his contract with the Red Devils opting for a new challenge.

Real Madrid and Juventus are long admirers of the 28-year-old and are monitoring his situation as well.

However, the Parisians want the player to finish his current deal and will offer him a huge salary once he becomes a free agent.

PSG already signed Lionel Messi last week following the end of his contract with Barcelona.

The French giants are aiming to strengthen their squad to challenge for the UEFA Champions League title in the coming seasons.