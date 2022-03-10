Al-Khelaifi Furious After PSG's Collapse Against Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi lost his temper after his team's collapse against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Karim Benzema's second-half hat-trick knocked PSG out of the competition having wasted a 2-0 aggregate lead by the end of the first half.

Movistar reported that Al-Khelaifi rushed after the final whistle to seek the officials' dressing room in order to complain about a refereeing decision.

The Qatari businessman stormed into Mejia Davila's office - a Real Madrid delegate by mistake, and had to be removed with difficulty.

The PSG president was reportedly furious over the referee's decision to award Real their first goal as he believed that Benzema committed a foul on Gianluigi Donnarumma before scoring.