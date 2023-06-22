PSG ready to sell Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid

The Emir of Qatar has reportedly given Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe an ultimatum in regards to his contract.

The 24-year-old recently informed the club of his intention to leave the Parc des Princes next year.

However, PSG Community claims that the French club's owner has told the player either he renews the contract now or expect to be sold within the next few weeks.

The Ligue 1 champions are willing to negotiate a transfer with Real Madrid should the striker decide against agreeing on fresh terms.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and The Emir of Qatar are in constant contact and both parties could strike a deal soon.

Perez recently revealed that the Madrid giants will not be adding any more players to their roster following the arrival of Jude Bellingham, Brahim Diaz, Fran Garcia, Joselu and Antonio Blanco.

Mbappe has always been a dream signing for Los Blancos and he may end up at the Santiago Bernabeu at last this summer.