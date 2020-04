PSG's summer transfer aspirations have been boosted by leading sponsor Accor committing to paying them their full installment of cash on July 1, L'Equipe reports.

Previous reports had suggested that the Ligue 1 leaders, who stand to lose up to €250m in the worst case, would not receive that money unless the league had restarted by that point.

This means that PSG will scoop an additional €35m.