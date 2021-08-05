PSG Set to Move for Messi After Barcelona Confirm Shock Exit

FC Barcelona confirmed on Thursday evening that their icon Lionel Messi will not be returning to Camp Nou.

The 34-year-old seemed destined to sign a contract renewal that would keep him with the Catalan giants for five more seasons.

It all came to an end as Barca announced the departure of their team captain.

The Express says that Paris Saint-Germain are on high alert following the Argentine's shock exit.

The French club have recently signed Achraf Hakimi from Inter for an initial fee of €60m, and brought in Sergio Ramos, Gini Wijnaldum and Gianluigi Donnarumma on free transfers.

The Qatari-backed Parisians will be hoping to reunite Neymar with his former teammate at the Parc des Princes.

Manchester City could move in as well for the striker with a lucrative offer in the coming days.