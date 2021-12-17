PSG Sporting Director Leonardo Unsure on Mbappe Future

Paris Saint-Germain's sporting director Leonardo does not know whether Kylian Mbappe will leave or decide to stay at the club.

The 22-year-old's current deal is set to expire at the end of the season.

The Frenchman has been heavily linked with Real Madrid for years and he could sign a pre-contract agreement with the Spanish giants next month.

PSG's sporting director told AS as quoted by Goal: “What to say about Mbappe. Kylian is formidable. He is different, unique. And well, you know what we want… we will see.”

The 2018 World Cup winner has 145 goals and 75 assists in 194 appearances with PSG in all competitions.