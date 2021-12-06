PSG Star Messi Unhappy in Paris

Argentine legend Lionel Messi is reportedly unhappy at Paris Saint-Germain and his family is unsettled in the French capital.

The 34-year-old joined the Ligue 1 giants four months ago following Barcelona's failure to renew his deal.

However, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is not performing as he should under coach Mauricio Pochettino, who is still unable to find the right formula for the team in general.

Le Parisien has claimed that Messi's family isn't enjoying life in Paris as well.

The Argentine signed a two-year deal with option to extend for a third.

The former Barcelona icon has scored four goals and made three assists in 13 games so far this season in all competitions.