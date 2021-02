Paris Saint-Germain have offered Bayern Munich defender David Alaba a contract at Parc des Princes - according to Sky Germany.

Alaba has confirmed his intention to leave Allianz Arena upon the expiration of his contract at the end of June, at which point he will become a free agent.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has already opened talks with Alaba over a potential deal, but the Bayern star would prefer a move to Real Madrid.