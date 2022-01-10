PSG Submit Offer for Antonio Rudiger

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly eager to add Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger to their ranks, as reported by Foot Mercato.

The French giants have submitted a formal offer for the 28-year-old.

They are offering €7 million per year to the Germany international once he becomes a free agent in the summer.

Chelsea are still trying to tie Rudiger to a new deal.

Real Madrid are also linked with the former Roma star, although recent reports claimed the Spanish club is no longer interested in making a deal.

The defender joined the Blues on 9 July 2017 from Roma for a reported initial fee of £29 million on a five-year deal.