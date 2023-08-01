PSG trigger Dembele's 'private' €50m release clause

Paris Saint-Germain have triggered a 'private' €50 million release clause in Ousmane Dembele's contract with Barcelona, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

PSG were planning to complete the transfer before the end of July by activating the La Liga €50m exit clause for the player, but failed to do so.

Therefore, the Paris-based club sent a formal letter to Barca to activate a "private" clause, which makes the France international available for the same amount.

This private clause could be finalized in the coming few days.

Barcelona were hoping to get €100m for the 26-year-old, which would have given them a much need financial boost.

Dembele is seen by PSG as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe who is set to leave the club this summer, and is being targeted by Real Madrid, Chelsea and Liverpool.