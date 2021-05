Paris Saint-Germain have no intention of discussing a deal for Kylian Mbappe with Real Madrid, reports Marca.

The World Cup winner is a long-standing target for the Blancos, but they may have to turn their attention to Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.

Kylian Mbappe scored 42 goals in 47 appearances with PSG in all competitions this season.